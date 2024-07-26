Renault launches new-gen Duster: Details

Mumbai: Renault Duster has finally made its global debut. Turkey is the first market where the new-gen Renault Duster is now available for sale. The SUV is launched in Turkey at a starting price of 1,249,000 Turkish liras which is approximately Rs 32 lakh. The new Duster will be 4.3 meters long with a wheelbase of 2.66 meters. It has a ground clearance of 217 mm.

In Turkish market, it retails in two variants – Evolution and Techno. The former is equipped with 17-inch rims, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, and a 7-inch instrument cluster. While it does come with automatic braking, it uses drum brakes at the rear. The safety kit further includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, and rear parking camera.

The Techno variant has all-4 disc brakes with modern tech like wireless charging, automatic climate control, fog lamps, auto headlamps, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-parking camera, and even a heated steering wheel.

The SUV is offered in three powertrain choices. Firstly, it gets a 1.0L 3-pot motor that can run on both petrol and propane, belts out 100 Hp, and comes mated to a 6-speed stick shifter. Secondly, there is the E-Tech setup, utilising a 1.6L petrol engine and an electric motor to generate a combined power output of 145 Hp. Third is a 1.2L turbo-petrol with a 48V mild-hybrid is also on offer with AWD layout. It comes exclusively with a 6-speed MT.

In the Indian market, the SUV is slated to go on sale by next year only. The India-spec model could be slightly different in comparison to the international-spec model. Powertrain options are also likely to be different.