Reserve Bank of India invites applications for 94 officer positions: Details

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is currently accepting applications for 94 Grade B officer positions. The registration period began on July 25 and will end on August 16. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

Application Fee:

General/OBC and EWS category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 850, while SC/ST/physically disabled candidates need to pay Rs 100.

Vacancy Details:

Officers, Grade ‘B’ (DR) – General: 66 posts

Officers, Grade ‘B’ (DR) – Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR): 21 posts

Officers, Grade ‘B’ (DR) – Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM): 7 posts

Qualification Requirements:

Officers Grade B General:

A Bachelor’s degree in any field with at least 60% marks is required. For SC/ST/PH candidates, the minimum requirement is 50%. Alternatively, a Master’s degree in any subject with 55% marks is acceptable, with SC/ST/PH candidates needing only a passing grade.

Officers Grade B DEPR:

A Master’s degree in Economics or Finance, or a PGDM/MBA is required.

Officers Grade B DSIM:

A Master’s degree in Statistics or Mathematics with at least 55% marks in all semesters/years is needed. For SC/ST candidates, the minimum requirement is 50% marks.

Important Dates:

Phase-I exam for Grade ‘B’ (DR) – General: September 08

Phase-I exam for Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DEPR (Paper-I and II)/DSIM (Paper-I): September 14

Phase-II exam for Grade ‘B’ (DR) – General: October 19

Phase-II written examination for Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DEPR (Paper-I and II)/DSIM (Paper-II and III): October 26

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will receive a starting basic salary of Rs 55,200 per month within the pay scale of Rs 55,200-2850(9)-80,850-EB-2850(2)-86,550-3300(4)-99,750, applicable to Officers in Grade ‘B’. In addition, they will be entitled to Special Allowance, Grade Allowance, Dearness Allowance, Local Compensatory Allowance, Special Grade Allowance, Learning Allowance, and House Rent Allowance (HRA) as per current regulations. Currently, the initial gross monthly emoluments (excluding HRA) are approximately Rs 1,22,717. If housing is not provided by the Bank, a 15% House Rent Allowance will be paid.

Exam Scheme

Scheme of Selection and Syllabus for Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – General – PY 2024

The selection process includes online examinations and an interview.

Phase-I Online Examination (Objective Type)

This examination will be a single paper worth 200 marks, scheduled for September 8, 2024.

Depending on the number of applicants, it may be conducted in multiple shifts on different days. Each candidate must appear in only one shift on the designated day.

Scores across different sessions will be normalised using the equipercentile method if the examination is conducted in multiple sessions, following the standard practice of IBPS to account for varying difficulty levels.

The paper will include tests on:

General Awareness

English Language

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning

Candidates will have 120 minutes to complete the test, with separate time allocations for each section. Candidates must achieve minimum marks in each test and in aggregate to qualify for Phase-II.

The minimum aggregate cut-off marks will be determined by the Board based on the number of vacancies. Roll numbers of candidates who qualify for Phase-II will be published on the RBI website approximately one week after the Phase-I examination.

Phase-II Online Examination

Scheduled for October 19, 2024, this examination is only for candidates who qualify Phase-I based on the cut-off set by the Board. The Phase-II examination will be conducted in shifts, and candidates must appear for all shifts. Separate Admit Cards will be issued for each shift, and the timetable will be provided along with the Admit Card.

The Phase-II examination consists of three papers:

Paper-I: Economic and Social Issues

50% Objective Type (30 minutes, 50 questions)50% Descriptive Type (90 minutes, 50 marks)

Paper-II: English (Writing Skills)

Descriptive (90 minutes, 3 questions, 100 marks)

Paper-III: General Finance and Management

50% Objective Type (30 minutes, 50 questions)50% Descriptive Type (90 minutes, 50 marks)

For Paper-I and Paper-III, the objective sections will include 30 questions for 50 marks (with some questions carrying 2 marks and others 1 mark). The descriptive sections will have 6 questions, with candidates required to answer 4 (2 questions of 15 marks each and 2 questions of 10 marks each). If more than 4 questions are answered, only the first 4 will be evaluated. All papers, except the English test, will be set bilingually in Hindi and English. The Board reserves the right to alter examination dates and times at its discretion.

Interview

Candidates shortlisted based on their Phase-II results (aggregate of Paper-I, Paper-II, and Paper-III) will be called for an interview. The minimum aggregate cut-off marks for interview shortlisting will be determined by the Board based on the number of vacancies. Roll numbers of shortlisted candidates will be published on the RBI website, and interview call letters will be sent to registered email IDs.

The interview will carry 75 marks. Before the interview, candidates must undergo a Personality Assessment conducted by the Bank, which will not be scored or included in the final selection criteria.

Candidates may choose to conduct the interview in either Hindi or English. Final selection will be based on a merit list combining marks from Phase-II and the interview, along with any applicable grace marks according to current rules.