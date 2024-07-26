Senior BJP Leader and Former Rajya Sabha MP Prabhat Jha Passes Away

Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, Prabhat Jha, passed away on Thursday at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Originally from Koriahi village in Bihar, Jha was a respected intellectual and held prominent positions, including National Vice President of the BJP. After initially being admitted to a hospital in Bhopal, his health deteriorated, leading to his transfer to Gurugram via airlift.

BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai confirmed Jha’s demise, and prominent figures such as Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and state BJP general secretary Hitanand Sharma visited him during his illness. Prabhat Jha is survived by his two sons. He was brought to Delhi on June 29 due to neurological problems and admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for his routine treatment.

Prabhat Jha was a significant BJP figure in the Gwalior-Chambal region and was elected twice to the Rajya Sabha. Despite his origins in Bihar, he was renowned as a key leader in Madhya Pradesh.