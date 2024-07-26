Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- trade firm after opening on a flat note on Friday. BSE Sensex closed at 81,332.72, higher by 1292.92 points or 1.62%. NSE Nifty ended at 24,834.85, up by 428.75 points or 1.76%.

Stocks advanced on BSE were 2,656. 1,251 stocks declined and 102 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,009. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 306, and those that hit a 52-week low was 16. In addition, 426 stocks traded in upper circuit and 167 stocks hit the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Shriram Finance (9.52%), Cipla (5.76%), Divi’s Lab (5.39%), Bharti Airtel (4.32%), Apollo Hospitals (4.14%). Top losers were ONGC (-1.04%), Nestle India (-0.11%) , HDFC Bank (-0.02%).

The India VIX fell to 12.3, down 2.4 percent. TheBSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices surged 2 percent. All sectors end higher on July 26. Nifty Metal index was the top performer of the day, rising over 3 percent supported by gains in Coal India, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Vedanta, and Hindalco. Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty IT also fared well, jumping over 2 percent each.