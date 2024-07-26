Thrissur financial firm manager embezzles Rs 20 crore; investigation underway

Dhanya Mohan, a former Assistant General Manager at Valappad-based Manappuram Comptech and Consultants Ltd, is accused of embezzling Rs 19.94 crores from her workplace. Working at the firm for 18 years, she allegedly created fake loans from May 2020 onwards, transferring the substantial amount from the company’s digital personal loan account to various accounts held by her father and brother. The funds were reportedly used to purchase luxury items, land, and houses. Realizing the impending discovery, she claimed illness and went into hiding.

The Valappad police have launched an investigation into the embezzlement case, forming a special seven-member team led by Valappad C.I. to probe the incident. Dhanya and her relatives are currently absconding, with her house in Kollam found locked. Authorities have issued a lookout notice to locate her, intensifying the search efforts.