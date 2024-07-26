Vivo launches V40 SE 4G: Details

Mumbai: Vivo V40 SE 4G has been launched in the Czech Republic. The company has yet to confirm if the new 4G variant of the Vivo V40 SE will be introduced in other markets. Notably, the base Vivo V40 and V40 Pro are confirmed to launch in India soon.

The Vivo V40 SE 4G starts in the Czech Republic at CKZ 4,999 (roughly Rs. 17,800) for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CKZ 5,999 (roughly Rs. 21,400). The phone is offered in two colour options — Crystal Black and Leather Purple (translated from Czech).

The Vivo V40 SE 4G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 394 ppi pixel density. The handset is powered by a 6nm octa-core Snapdragon 685 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The RAM can be extended virtually up to an additional 8GB and the storage can be expanded using a microSD card to up to 1TB. It also ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp launches 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Price, Features

The Vivo V40 SE 4G carries a dual rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera of the handset is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo V40 SE 4G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The phone also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. For security, it is equipped with an optical fingerprint sensor.