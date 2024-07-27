2 moderate intensity earthquakes hit Red Sea

Jeddah: Two moderate intensity earthquakes jolted the Red Sea region on Saturday, near the coasts of Saudi Arabia and Sudan. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck about 197km northeast of Sudan’s Tokar city.

The first earthquake was followed by a 4.2-magnitude tremor that was recorded about 174km northeast of the same city.

The Saudi Geological Survey said its seismic monitoring stations recorded a 4.7-magnitude earthquake in the middle of the Red Sea, 161km west of Al Lith Governorate, in the Makkah Al Mukarramah region.