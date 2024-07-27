Actor John Vijay accused of misconduct by female journalist

Actor John Vijay faces multiple accusations of sexual harassment, with several women alleging inappropriate behavior. The controversy gained traction when singer Chinmayi Sripada shared screenshots of these allegations on her X (formerly Twitter) account. The accusations began with a female journalist claiming that John Vijay made advances towards her while she waited for an interview. Chinmayi then posted more accounts from other women who accused John Vijay of ogling and making them feel uncomfortable. One journalist specifically stated that he had acted improperly towards her. Despite these serious allegations, John Vijay has not yet responded publicly.

This isn’t the first time John Vijay has faced such accusations. During the #MeToo movement in 2018, VJ, RJ, and singer Sriranjani criticized his behavior. Chinmayi acknowledged Sriranjani’s bravery in speaking out and encouraged other victims to share their stories. In response to the 2018 allegations, John Vijay told Firstpost that he often speaks candidly without realizing his jokes may offend others. He stated that he withdraws from conversations if he senses discomfort and expressed support for the #MeToo movement, despite being accused himself.

John Vijay’s career appears largely unaffected by these allegations, as he continues to work in various film industries, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. His recent role was as an antagonist in the Malayalam film ‘Thankamani’ alongside actor Dileep, who is also embroiled in a high-profile sexual assault case. John Vijay is known for his notable performances in films such as ‘Oram Po’, ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’, and ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’.