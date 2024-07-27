Bangladeshi youTuber raises alarms with tutorial on illegal India entry

The issue of illegal entry from Bangladesh into India has been highlighted by social media, especially YouTube, where videos showing how to cross the border without documentation are gaining attention. A notable example is a video by Bangladeshi YouTuber DH Travelling Info, who demonstrates how to cross into India from the Bangladeshi village of Jumgaw Garo. Despite the warning signs at the border, the video shows the YouTuber and a group walking into what he claims is Indian territory, illustrating the lack of significant barriers.

This video has raised alarms among Indian citizens and authorities, especially following a recent alert from the Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) about touts in Meghalaya facilitating illegal entry for Bangladeshi immigrants. The HANM has sought intervention from the Meghalaya DGP to stop these activities. Given that around 20 percent of the international border in Meghalaya is unfenced, the concern over illegal crossings is significant. The Indian government has pledged to take stringent measures to address this issue and ensure the border is secure.

In addition to DH Travelling Info’s video, another social media post has attracted attention, featuring Bangladeshi travel blogger Boni Amin. Amin tells the story of a Bangladeshi individual who, after failing to obtain a European visa in Delhi, resorted to selling biryani in Paharganj. This incident, along with the widespread illegal entry issue, has prompted critics to question India’s visa policies and border security measures, underscoring the urgent need for stricter enforcement to prevent illegal activities.