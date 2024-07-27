Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat train to begin service on July 31

The highly anticipated Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express is set to launch on July 31, operating three times a week and reducing travel time significantly between the two cities. This will be Kerala’s third Vande Bharat Express.

The eight-coach train will depart from Ernakulam Junction at 12:50 pm, arriving at Bengaluru Cantonment at 10 pm on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Conversely, it will leave Bengaluru Cantonment at 5:30 am and reach Ernakulam at 2:20 pm on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays. The train will stop at Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tirupur, Erode, and Salem along its route.

The new Vande Bharat Express is expected to greatly benefit frequent travelers, including students, business professionals, and government officials commuting from Thrissur and Ernakulam to Bengaluru, covering approximately 500 kilometers. This addition to the network also enhances Bengaluru’s Vande Bharat Express connectivity, which already includes routes to Mysuru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Dharwad, and Coimbatore.