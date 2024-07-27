Car plunges into gorge; 8 dead including 5 children

On Saturday, July 27, a tragic accident occurred on the Simthan-Kokernag Road near Anantnag district, resulting in the deaths of eight individuals, including five children. The vehicle, traveling from Madwah Kishtwar, veered off the road and plunged into a gorge after the driver lost control. This incident underscores the perilous nature of driving on the hilly roads of Jammu and Kashmir.

The accident has shocked the local community and has prompted an investigation to determine the cause of the driver losing control. The disaster adds to the recent spate of fatal road accidents in the region, including two earlier incidents in Rajouri and Reasi districts. On July 21, a taxi carrying eight passengers crashed off a hilly road in Rajouri, and another accident in Reasi involved a Mahindra Bolero rolling 200 feet down a gorge, resulting in multiple fatalities.

These incidents highlight the critical need for improved road safety measures and driver awareness in Jammu and Kashmir’s hilly areas. Local authorities are under pressure to enhance safety protocols and implement measures to prevent further tragedies on these treacherous roads.