Citroen unveils Basalt coupe-SUV: Details

Mumbai: French automobile manufacturer Citroen has revealed the production-ready Basalt coupe-SUV. The SUV will be launched on August 2. Interested customers can book the Citroen Basalt for Rs 25,000 at an authorised Citroen dealership across India. Deliveries for the same will happen later after the Basalt has been unveiled and the prices are announced.

‘The New Citroën BASALT is a new type of silhouette, complementing C3 and C3 Aircross in India. It brings together the best of two worlds: the robustness and versatility of a SUV, the roominess and efficiency of a Coupé. The proportions of BASALT mix the strength of SUV codes, with its fenders and claddings, while its fastback silhouette brings out the elegance of a Coupé. The falling roofline is also a nod to iconic models, such as the CX (1974) and more recently, the popular C4,’ said Pierre Leclercq, Head of Citroën Design.

The Basalt will sport a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, and auto climate control with toggle switches. It will also feature contoured rear headrests and a front armrest with storage. A striking red paint option will be available, with other colors still to be announced.

The Basalt will use 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, delivering 110 bhp and 205 Nm of torque. It will offer a 6-speed manual or an optional 6-speed automatic transmission. The Basalt is expected to start at around Rs 11 lakh-12 lakh (ex-showroom).