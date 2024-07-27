Follow these tips to manage post-menopause weight gain

Menopause begins either in the early 40s or the late 50s. As the body’s estrogen level drops, it hinders the ability to naturally ovulate. Menopause can trigger a range of symptoms, affecting every woman differently. Women dealing with menopause faces mood swings, hot flashes, and are being unable to fall asleep.

Menopause can also affect mental health, causing anxiety and depression in some women. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwaker shared somke tips to manage from post-menopause weight gain.

‘ It is important to lose weight gradually and with the help of nutrition. The four methods I am going to suggest here will not only help you shed weight but also help you with other menopause symptoms,’ she said.

‘Eat sweet potato, taro roots and elephant yam at least once a week. The second thing you need to consume is protein. The third dish you need to eat for lunch or dinner is chutney. The fourth item you need to consume everyday is kharik. It also satisfies your sugar cravings. Hence, you must make changes in your diet over time and slowly for long term benefits,’ she added.

‘While it’s quite natural to gain weight during menopause, it does catch many women off guard. Most times the changes seem to be so drastic that we begin to feel that it’s going to need drastic/ extreme measures to bring it down. The need of the hour, however, is a sustainable path to health and wellbeing and a reorientation of how we think about food and fitness. Any quick measure to knock off weight will not only worsen the menopausal symptoms in the present but also puts us on a slippery slope with long-term health outcomes for the body and brain,’ she wrote in her caption.

As per Rujuta, here are the food items you need to bring back on your plate

— The yam family of vegetables

– Diverse protein