Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Indian Railways announces special trains form this city: Full list

Mumbai: The Western Railway Zone has decided to operate special train services for Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 7 this year. The national transporter will operate these special trains between Mumbai Central and Thokur, Mumbai Central and Sawantwadi Road, Bandra Terminus and Kudal, as well as Ahmedabad and Kudal.

Full List:

09001/09002 MUMBAI CENTRAL – THOKUR – MUMBAI CENTRAL WEEKLY SPECIAL

09001 special train will leave Mumbai Central on Tuesdays (September 3, 10, and 17) at 12 Noon Noon and reach Thokur at 09:30 AM on the next day. 09002 special train will leave Thokur on Wednesdays (September 4, 11, and 18) at 10:45 AM and reach Mumbai Central at 07:05 AM the next day.

Stops of this train till Madgaon: Borivali, Vasai Road, Kaman Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi, Thiveem, Karmali and Madgaon

Composition of Coaches: 1 First AC, 5 Third Tier AC, 12 Second Sleeper, 4 General, and 2 SLR, a total of 24 coaches.

09009 / 09010 MUMBAI CENTRAL – SAWANTWADI – MUMBAI CENTRAL

09009 special train will leave Mumbai Central from September 2 to 16 every day except Tuesday at 12 Noon and reach Sawantwadi at 2:30 AM the next day. 09010 Special train will leave Sawantwadi from September 3 to 17 every day except Wednesday at 5:30 AM and reach Mumbai Central at 8:10 PM on the same day.

Stops: Borivali, Vasai Road, Kaman Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Advali, Vilavede, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal

Composition of Coaches: 1 First AC, 5 Third Tier AC, 12 Second Sleeper, 4 General, and 2 SLR, total of 24 coaches.

09015 / 09016 BANDRA TERMINUS – KUDAL – BANDRA TERMINUS WEEKLY SPECIAL

09015 Special train will leave Bandra Terminus on Thursdays (September 5, 12, and 19) at 2:40 PM and reach Kudal at 5:40 AM the next day. 09016 special train will leave Kudal on Fridays (September 6, 13, and 20) at 6:45 AM and reach Bandra Terminus at 9:30 PM on the same day.

Stops: Borivali, Vasai Road, Kaman Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Advali, Vilavede, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon, Kankavali, Sindhudurg.

Coach Composition: 20 Second Seating, 1 SLR, 1 Breakvan, Total 22 LHB Coaches.

09412 / 09411 AHMEDABAD – KUDAL AHMEDABAD (WEEKLY) SPECIAL

09412 Special train will leave Ahmedabad at 9:30 AM on September 3, 10, and 17 and reach Kudal at 4:10 AM the next day. 09411 special train will leave Kudal on September 4, 11, 18 at 6:30 AM and reach Ahmedabad at 3:30 AM the next day.

Stops: Ahmedabad, Goratpur, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Kaman Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Advali, Vilavede, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg.

Composition of Coaches: 1 First AC, 5 Third Tier AC, 12 Second Sleeper, 4 General, and 2 SLR, a total of 24 coaches.

09150 / 09149 VISHWAMITRI – KUDAL – VISHWAMITRI (WEEKLY) SPECIAL

09150 Special train will leave Vishwamitri on September 2, 9, and 16 at 10 AM and reach Kudal at 4:10 AM the next day. 09149 Special train will leave Kudal on September 3, 10, and 17 at 6:30 AM and reach Vishwamitri at 1 PM the next day.

Stops: Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Kaman Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Aadvali, Vilavde, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg.

Composition of Coaches: 1 First AC, 5 Third Tier AC, 12 Second Sleeper, 4 General, and 2 SLR, a total 24 coaches.

The reservation of all these Ganpati special trains will start from 28th July 2024 at all reservation centers of Indian Railways and the IRCTC website.