India’s first vertical lift sea bridge to open soon in Pamban

Southern Railway announced on July 27 that India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, located at Pamban near Rameswaram, will soon be open to the public. According to their post on X, the bridge is nearing completion with the prefabricated vertical lift span already installed. The final phases of the project are underway, and the engineering marvel is set to be unveiled in a few months.

The new bridge is being built to replace the historic Pamban Cantilever Bridge, which had served as a vital link between Mandapam and Pamban Island for over a century. The old bridge, showing significant signs of wear and degradation, had its operations halted in December 2022 due to safety concerns. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) began constructing the new bridge in 2019 to address these issues and ensure a modern, safe connection.

The new vertical lift bridge will feature 100 spans of 18.3 meters each and a 63-meter navigational span, raised 3 meters higher than its predecessor to allow a 22-meter clearance above sea level. The resumption of railway services to Rameswaram is expected by October 1, pending completion of final inspections and checks.