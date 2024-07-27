Jio launches Bharat J1 4G feature phone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Reliance Jio has launched a new feature phone in India- Jio Bharat J1 4G. The newly launched phone is part of the Jio Bharat series. The series was introduced in the country by Reliance Jio last year. The series previously included phones like Jio Bharat V2, Jio Bharat V2 Carbon, and Jio Bharat B1.

The Jio Bharat J1 4G phone is priced at Rs 1,799 and is available in black and grey colours on e-commerce platforms like Amazon. The Jio Bharat J1 4G is a 4G network-based keypad feature phone. The phone provides access to all Jio App services and includes the JioPay feature for UPI transactions. Additionally, users can enjoy OTT streaming with the pre-installed Jio Cinema.

Jio is offering a cheaper recharge plan of Rs 123 specifically for the Jio Bharat J1 4G. This plan provides 14GB of data with a validity of 28 days, without any daily usage limits.

The Jio Bharat J1 4G features a 2.8-inch display and a 2500mAh battery. It comes with pre-installed Jio Cinema and access to Jio TV. The phone also includes the Jio Pay feature and supports 23 languages. It is equipped with a removable 2,500mAh battery, ensuring extended usage on a single charge. Additional features include a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting earphones, a 0.3MP camera, a torch, FM radio, and expandable storage of up to 128GB.

Meanwhile, Jio has introduced a new offer for Jio AirFiber users. The new Jio Freedom Offer is designed to benefit new users interested in getting a Jio AirFiber connection. As part of this offer, Jio will waive the installation fees for new users. The offer is available for a limited time and is applicable to both existing and new bookings.

Jio has announced a 30 percent discount for new AirFiber users under its Freedom Offer. If you join between July 26 and August 15, you will receive a Rs 1000 installation charge waiver. Zero installation charges are applicable for all new AirFiber 5G and Plus users who opt for 3 months, 6 months, or 12 months plans.