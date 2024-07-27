Kamala Harris announces bid for US presidential election

US Vice President Kamala Harris officially declared her candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections by signing the forms on Friday, July 26. She pledged to work hard to earn every vote and expressed confidence in winning the November 5 polls. Harris will be running against former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump, who is making his third bid for the presidency. Announcing her candidacy on X, Harris wrote, “Today, I signed the forms officially declaring my candidacy for President of the United States. I will work hard to earn every vote. And in November, our people-powered campaign will win.”

Harris’s candidacy follows US President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race amid significant pressure from fellow Democrats. Biden endorsed Harris as his successor, and she also received strong endorsements from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. In a post on X, Barack Obama expressed his full support for Harris, stating, “Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support.”

In a campaign video, Barack and Michelle Obama conveyed their endorsement during a phone call with Harris. Michelle Obama expressed her pride in Harris, calling the moment historic. Barack Obama added, “We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.”