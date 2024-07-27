Kerala solid waste management project stalled due to Ernakulam bio-mining delays

The state government’s waste management project in Ernakulam district is progressing slowly, despite it being the district with the most waste to clear. While bio-mining machines have been delivered to two of the five designated sites, not a single load of waste has been removed due to pending initial permissions. If bio-mining is not completed and the land is not reclaimed by next May, the construction of the waste treatment plant will also face delays.

Following a fire at the Brahmapuram waste management facility last year, the government took steps to neutralize waste accumulations in municipalities. However, the waste dump in Kalamassery, which spans two acres, remains unchanged. The Kalamassery municipality has accumulated 44,742 metric tons of waste over 40 years. Although the project to clear this dump was launched in March, technical hurdles have prevented any waste removal. The contracted SMS Company brought a bio-mining machine to the site in April, but the process is stalled due to pending Fire NOC and Pollution Control Board permissions. The PCB is delaying permission over concerns about contaminated water flowing into a nearby canal.

The most suitable season for bio-mining has already passed due to these delays, and no waste removal has begun. The project must clear the waste before the city council’s waste treatment unit can operate at the site. Despite being announced for five dumping yards in Ernakulam, including Kalamassery, only Muvattupuzha has received a bio-mining machine, but work has not started there either. Other municipalities, such as Kothamangalam, Koothattukulam, Vadakkan Paravur, are also waiting. The slow implementation of the project has led to strong public protests.