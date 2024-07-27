Kerala to grant Rs 5 lakh to state athletes competing in Paris Olympics

The Kerala government has announced that it will award Rs 5 lakh to each athlete from the state participating in the Paris Olympics. State Sports Minister V Abdurahiman also declared that Chief Athletics Coach Radhakrishnan Nair will receive a grant of Rs 5 lakh. This funding is allocated to help athletes cover their training costs and other expenses related to preparing for and attending the Olympic Games. The beneficiaries include Mohammed Anas and Mohammed Ajmal (relay team), Abdulla Aboobacaker (triple jump), P R Sreejesh (hockey), and H S Prannoy (badminton).

Minister Abdurahiman expressed high hopes for the athletes, particularly the hockey team, which previously won a medal, and praised Prannoy for his current form. He extended his best wishes to all the participants. On Friday, Paris turned into a grand outdoor arena, with the Seine River serving as a catwalk for athletes during the opening ceremony of the 33rd Olympic Games. The ceremony showcased France’s rich cultural heritage, revolutionary spirit, artistic excellence, and iconic architecture, captivating the global audience.

The opening ceremony also honored the Hindi language, featuring it among five other languages in a tribute to pioneering French women during the ‘Sisterhood’ segment. French President Emmanuel Macron officially opened the Games, marking the beginning of 16 days of intense competition.