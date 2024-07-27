Know how to sign out from single Google Account on desktop leaving other accounts signed in

Mumbai: Most people keep many Google Accounts as Google Account also serves various professional purposes. Many people prefer to be signed in to multiple Gmail accounts through one desktop browser simultaneously to work on their personal and professional logins.

However, Google currently does not allow users to sign out from a single account leaving others sign in. It only offers a single option to sign out of all accounts.However, there is a workaround that you can use to sign out from one Google Account from a desktop leaving others intact.

A step-by-step guide on how to sign out from a Google Account leaving other accounts signed in on a desktop:

Step 1: Go to the Google app on your Android device.

Step 2: Click on your profile picture and select the Google Account you want to log out from your browser.

Step 3: Now, again tap on your profile picture and select ‘Manage your Google Account’.

Step 4: From the top menu select ‘Security’ and scroll down to ‘Your devices’.

Step 5: Select ‘Manage all devices’.

Step 6: in the next screen choose the computer from where you want to sign out.

Step 7: On the next screen, tap ‘Sign out’ to sign out from the computer.