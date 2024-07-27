Kupwara Clash: Army soldier dies in Machil encounter; terrorist neutralised

An intense encounter erupted on Saturday morning (July 27) in the forest areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. One terrorist was killed, and five Indian Army soldiers were injured during the clash. Of the injured soldiers, two are in critical condition, and one has succumbed to his injuries.

The firefight occurred near the Kumkadi post in the Trehgam sector, involving an attempted attack by a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT). This team is suspected of including regular Pakistani Army troops and SSG commandos who often work with terrorist organizations. This encounter follows a recent incident in Kupwara, where Jawan Naik (Gnr) Dilwar Khan was killed in an overnight gunfight on July 24. The Indian Army had launched an anti-terrorist operation in the Lolab area of Kupwara after detecting possible terrorist movements.

The Jammu region, which had been relatively stable from 2005 to 2021, has seen a resurgence in terror attacks recently. This includes a deadly attack on a pilgrim bus that killed nine people and injured 40. Since October 2021, terrorist activities have escalated from the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, spreading to Reasi, Kathua, and Doda. Security forces attribute these incidents to efforts by Pakistani handlers to reintroduce terrorism into the Jammu region. Since 2021, over 70 people, including more than 50 security personnel, have been killed in terror-related incidents in Jammu.