Malayalam actors Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathapan injured in car accident

Actors Arjun Ashokan and Sangeeth Prathap, known for his role in ‘Premalu,’ were involved in a late-night car accident on MG Road while filming a high-speed chase scene for their upcoming movie ‘Bromance,’ directed by Arun Jose. The car, which toppled over after colliding with two motorcycles, left the actors and three others, including a bike rider, injured. The actors were rushed to the hospital, but fortunately, they only sustained minor injuries. The accident occurred around 1.30 am on Saturday (July 27).

The incident happened when the car carrying the actors attempted to overtake a motorcycle, causing it to lose control and crash into another bike before flipping onto its side. The car, driven by the movie’s stunt master, also hit the parked bike of a food delivery boy. Despite the significant damage to the vehicle, both actors were fortunate to escape with minor injuries. Police arrived quickly at the scene and cleared the road, leading to the movie shoot being called off.

“Bromance,” produced by Ashiq Usman under Ashiq Usman Productions and directed by Arun Jose, is currently in production. Arun Jose is known for his previous works “18 Plus” and “Jo and Jo.” The film’s puja ceremony was recently held in Kakkanad, and the cast includes Mahima Nambiar, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Binu Pappu. The screenplay is written by ADJ, Raveesh Nath, and Thomas P Sebastian, with music composed by Govind Vasantha.