NASA Astronauts, Including Sunita Williams, Launch Paris 2024 Olympics Celebration from Space

As the 2024 Olympic Games commenced in Paris, NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) celebrated with a special video message. Shared by NASA on the social media platform X, the video, captioned “Let the games begin! Athletes from across the world are gathering today to kick off the 2024 Olympics – pushing boundaries and inspiring generations,” featured the astronauts humorously “training” for Olympic sports in the zero-gravity environment of the ISS.

The video opens with a stunning view of Earth from space, set to an uplifting orchestral score, before transitioning to astronauts, including Sunita Williams, playfully engaging in space-adapted sports routines. The astronauts showcase low-gravity versions of weightlifting, running, somersaulting, and amusingly sipping floating water, highlighting the unique conditions of space.

Concluding with an astronaut holding a scepter symbolizing the ‘Olympic flame,’ the message addressed the camera: “Over the past few days on the International Space Station, we’ve had an absolute blast pretending to be Olympic athletes. We, of course, had the benefits of weightlessness. We can’t imagine how hard this must be to be such a world-class athlete doing your sports under actual gravity. So from all of us aboard the International Space Station to every single athlete in the Olympic Games, Godspeed!” Meanwhile, the Paris Olympics began with a spectacular opening ceremony, featuring thousands of Olympians parading along the Seine River against the backdrop of the city’s iconic landmarks.