PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi

On Saturday, July 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 9th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi. The meeting, centered on the theme ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, aimed to outline strategies for transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. Key attendees included Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The meeting featured participation from Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, while several opposition Chief Ministers, including those from Congress-led Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana, chose to boycott the event. The notable exception was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was present at the meeting.

Discussions focused on the Vision Document for Viksit Bharat@2047, emphasizing the need for cooperative governance between the Centre and states to improve living standards across rural and urban areas. The council also addressed recommendations from the recent National Conference of Chief Secretaries and covered topics like cyber security, the aspirational districts and blocks programme, and the use of AI in governance. The meeting underscored India’s goal to exceed a USD 5 trillion GDP and reach a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047.