PM Modi may visit Ukraine in August : Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Kyiv next month, marking his first trip to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in 2022. This potential visit comes after Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy last month, where the two leaders shared a warm embrace. The trip aligns with heightened international focus on the Ukraine-Russia conflict and is part of India’s expanded diplomatic efforts in the region.

On the day PM Modi secured a third term following the Lok Sabha elections, President Zelensky congratulated him and extended an invitation to visit Ukraine. In a phone call with Zelensky in March, Modi discussed ways to strengthen the India-Ukraine partnership, emphasizing India’s commitment to resolving the ongoing conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

India has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, with PM Modi stating that India is ready to contribute to peace efforts. He has stressed the importance of respecting the United Nations Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty, and has reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable paths to resolving the conflict.