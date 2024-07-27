Poco launches Deadpool Limited Edition in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition has been launched in India. Poco has collaborated with Marvel Studios to launch the Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition.The phone has a unique design inspired by Deadpool and has the Marvel superhero’s iconic red and black colour scheme. It features a Deadpool logo on the camera island. The release of the new handset also marks the theatrical release of the Deadpool and Wolverine movie.

Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition is set at Rs. 33,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. A special bank offer of Rs. 4,000 will bring down the effective price to Rs. 29,999. It will go on sale through Flipkart starting August 7.

Also Read: Full list parking fees, zones in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

The Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition comes painted in Deadpool’s trademark red and black colour and it has several Deadpool and Wolverine accents spread across the rear panel. It runs on an Android 14-based HyperOS interface and sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220×2,712 pixels) resolution AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC with 12GB LPPDDR5x RAM.

The Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 20-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. It comes with a 120W adapter in the box.