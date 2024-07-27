Police bust piracy racket, arrest two for recording ‘Raayan’ in theatre

A Tamil Nadu-based gang involved in pirating movies by recording them on mobile phones in theaters has been apprehended in Kerala. The arrests occurred in Thiruvananthapuram at the Ariesplex theatre, where the gang members were caught recording Dhanush’s Tamil film *Raayan*. The two individuals, from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, were using a tripod and other equipment to capture the film for illegal distribution.

The Kakkanad Cyber Police arrested one of the suspects, Stephen, who had previously been implicated in similar piracy activities. The second person involved is currently being questioned to determine their role in the operation. The police are investigating whether this individual was knowingly participating in the piracy scheme or was merely accompanying Stephen.

Filmmakers have long called for action against such piracy activities. Notably, Supriya Menon, producer of *Guruvayur Ambalanadayil*, had previously lodged a complaint about similar incidents. The recent piracy attempt was detected as Dhanush’s *Raayan* had a successful box office debut, earning over Rs 12 crore on its first day, according to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk.