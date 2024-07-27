Supplements for women with Polycystic ovary syndrome

Polycystic ovary syndrome, also called PCOS is a medical condition. In women of reproductive age, it is one of the most common endocrine complications that leads to hormonal imbalance. PCOS is characterized by irregular menstrual cycles, excess androgens and ovarian cysts. PCOS can lead to a range of symptoms including weight gain, menstrual irregularities, acne, patches of thickened dark skin, hair growth and fertility issues.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in a video shared on her Instagram handle explained how women with PCOS often go on to develop various health issues including skin, and hair problems, diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. According to Lovneet Batra, several vitamins and supplements may help to regulate hormonal balances. She suggests 5 supplements for women with PCOS.

1. Inositol

The supplement is known for its ability to decrease androgen levels, and improve insulin levels in the body. Inositol should be consumed after breakfast or lunch

2. Vitamin D

Low levels of Vitamin D in the body have been linked to an increased risk of infertility and miscarriage. Hence, Vitamin D supplement is essential for women with PCOS. Vitamin D should be taken with a meal, especially with food containing fat.

3. B-Vitamins

Vitamin B6, folate, and vitamin B12 are important in optimizing hormonal balance in PCOS. The three B-vitamins help to lower inflammation by breaking down an amino acid, called homocysteine, which is commonly elevated in women with PCOS. Consume B-Vitamins after breakfast.

4. Omega 3s

The Omega 3s fatty acids are particularly helpful for reducing inflammation in the body, fighting insulin resistance, and treating dyslipidemia.

5. Magnesium

This supplement improves insulin resistance, reduces inflammation, and eases PMS symptoms. Considering Magnesium’s calming effect on the body, and its ability to give restful sleep, the health expert asks to consume it with dinner.