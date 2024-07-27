Suzuki India recalls around 4 lakh scooters in India: Details

Mumbai: Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced a recall of almost 4 lakh scooters in India. Suzuki has issued a massive recall for the Suzuki Access 125, Burgman 125 and Avenis 125. The recall affects vehicles manufactured between April 30 and December 3, 2022.

Suzuki has listed the number of affected units to be 2,63,788 units of the Access, 52,578 units of the Avenis and 72,025 Burgman 125 units. Suzuki also mentions this to be a precautionary recall and has informed affected owners to visit their nearest service centre to have the part replaced. This issue is caused due to a faulty high-tension cord, which is installed to the ignition coil.

‘Since high tension cord, which did not meet the drawing requirements (NG), was installed to ignition coil, crack and breakage occurred in high tension cord due to repeated bending caused by engine oscillation during running, resulting in engine stall and starting failure. Further, when cracked high tension cord is exposed to water, the vehicle speed sensor and throttle position sensor may be damaged by the leaked ignition output, resulting in speed display failure or starting failure,’ Suzuki said.

Suzuki has also issued an unrelated recall for the V-Strom 800DE in India for vehicles manufactured between May 5, 2023 and April 23, 2024. This is an international recall and Suzuki estimates that up to 67 units have been affected in India.