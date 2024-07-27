Three-storey building collapses ; 2 rescued, 2 feared trapped

In the early hours of Saturday (July 27), a three-storey building in Navi Mumbai’s Shahbaz village collapsed, trapping at least two people under the debris. The incident, which took place around 5 am, prompted a swift response from the police, fire brigade, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, who are currently engaged in rescue operations.

Kailas Shinde, the Commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, confirmed the building’s collapse and provided details about the incident. “This G+3 building in Shahbaz village, part of the Belapur ward, contained 13 flats. Two people have been rescued and hospitalized in stable condition, while two more are believed to be trapped. NDRF teams are on-site conducting rescue efforts,” Shinde informed reporters. He also mentioned that the building, which is 10 years old, is under investigation, and actions will be taken against its owner.

This collapse is part of a series of recent building incidents in the region. Last week, an 80-year-old woman died, and four others were injured when a balcony portion of a four-storey residential building in South Mumbai collapsed. Additionally, a three-storey building in Gujarat’s Jam Khambhalia town collapsed amid heavy rain on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of an elderly woman and her two granddaughters. The NDRF, police, and fire department teams worked through the night to rescue five other individuals and clear the debris.