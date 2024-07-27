UAE announces 3-day nationwide police exercise

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior in the UAE has announced a nationwide exercise. The 3-day nationwide police exercise will take place till July 28, 2024.

The Ministry of Interior said that this exercise will involve movement of military vehicles and urged residents to stay away from designated areas. The public has also been urged not to take pictures of the event. Residents have been asked to make way for vehicles participating in the exercise and create room for them to move freely.

The exercise, ‘Resilience 1’ will be held at the level of police headquarters all over the country and will be conducted in cooperation with partners, in order to enhance readiness.