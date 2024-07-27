Union Ministry of Civil Aviation to rename these 22 airports: Full list

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation is planning to rename 22 airports in different cities across the country. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the ministry has received requests from 10 state governments with proposals for renaming 22 airports.

The minister said that airports are generally named after the city in which they are located. However, if a state government proposes a specific name, it must be supported by a resolution from the state legislative assembly. This proposal is then reviewed in consultation with other ministries and departments before being submitted to the Union Cabinet for final approval and the Centre is obliged to consider it.

Here is the list of states and their proposals for renaming airports:

Andhra Pradesh: Proposal to rename three airports, including renaming Tirupati Airport to ‘Sri Venkateswara Airport’.

Bihar: Darbhanga Airport to be renamed ‘Vidyapati Airport’.

Haryana: One airport.

Karnataka: Four airports.

Madhya Pradesh: One airport.

Maharashtra: Five airports, including renaming the Shirdi Airport to ‘Shree Sai Baba International Airport’.

Manipur: One airport.

Punjab: One airport.

Uttarakhand: One airport.

Uttar Pradesh: Four airports.