Vivo launches new Y series smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo Y18i has been silently launched in India. The new Vivo Y series smartphone comes in two colours- Gem Green and Space Black. Price of Vivo Y18i is set at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is currently listed on the company’s India website and is expected to be available through offline channels.

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y18i runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and features a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 × 720 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 8GB with unused onboard storage.

The Vivo Y18i has a dual rear camera setup with rear flash. The camera unit comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. It offers 64GB of expandable (via MicroSD card) onboard storage as well.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y18i include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, OTG, FM radio, and a USB 2.0 port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. It has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The Vivo Y18i has a 5,000mAh battery.