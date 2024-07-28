Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: FIR for speeding over 130 km/h

In a decisive effort to curb speeding on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, ADGP Alok Kumar announced that vehicles exceeding 130 km/h will now face an FIR. This move is intended to address the significant issue of reckless driving on the highway. Kumar highlighted the increased risk of accidents associated with high speeds, noting that recent inspections recorded over 150 speeding incidents in a single day, underscoring the need for stricter enforcement.

ADGP Traffic and Road Safety Alok Kumar reviewed the highway’s CCTV footage, which showed a significant rise in speeding. As a result, starting August 1, any vehicle caught travelling above 130 km/h will be subjected to an FIR. Kumar also used social media platform X to alert motorists about the upcoming crackdown on speeding, aiming to enhance road safety and reduce accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

In a related development, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the FASTag system will be phased out in favor of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) for toll collection on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Unlike the current FASTag system, which charges a fixed toll regardless of distance, GNSS will charge drivers based on the actual distance travelled. For instance, under GNSS, a driver travelling only 20 km of a 50 km toll stretch would pay proportionally less, ensuring a more equitable toll collection process.