Cauvery river floods submerge roads, buildings in Kodagu

Heavy rains are causing significant disruptions in Kodagu and the Western Ghats. Major reservoirs in Karnataka, including the Cauvery, Tungabhadra, Alamatti, and Narayanpur, are releasing large amounts of water into rivers, endangering riverside villages. Over 1.50 lakh cusecs of water have been released into the Cauvery River from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs, leading to a ban on tourists and devotees visiting Muttathi. Key sites like Srirangapatna’s Bathing Ghat, Wellesley Bridge, Nimishamba Temple, and Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary are flooded, with restricted entry to the sanctuary and Brindavan.

The Tungabhadra reservoir has opened all 33 gates for the first time this year, releasing 1.41 lakh cusecs of water due to heavy rainfall in the catchment area. Prohibitory orders are in place within a 100-meter radius around the riverbed until August 10. Several holy and historical sites, including Sri Huligemma temple in Koppal, Markendeshwar temple, and the Nava Vrindavan Srikrishna Devaraya Samadhi in Anegondi, are flooded. In Hampi, various monuments and sites are submerged, halting boating services and closing access to some areas.

Landslides are adding to the chaos, with a massive boulder causing a traffic jam on National Highway 75 in Shiradi Ghat and another landslide disrupting traffic at Charmadi Ghati. The Subrahmanya-Sakaleshpura route is affected by a landslide between Edakumeri and Kadagarvalli, leading to several train cancellations on the Bangalore-Mangalore route. The situation remains critical with ongoing heavy rains, flooding, and landslides continuing to impact the region.