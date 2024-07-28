CUET-UG results declared by NTA | How to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG on Sunday, kicking off the delayed undergraduate admission process. Previously, on July 7, the NTA had released the provisional answer keys for CUET-UG 2024, and a retest was conducted on July 19 for over 1,000 candidates whose grievances were validated by the agency.

The delay in CUET-UG results arose amid controversies over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including NEET-UG and UGC-NET. Initially scheduled for June 30, the CUET-UG results were postponed as the NTA dealt with allegations of paper leaks in NEET-UG, UGC-NET, and CSIR-UGC-NET exams.

The CUET-UG, conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time across the country, was canceled in Delhi the night before the exam due to “logistical reasons” and was rescheduled. The NTA had announced that the third edition of CUET-UG would be completed in seven days with no score normalization since all exams would be conducted in a single shift. For 15 subjects, the test was in pen-paper mode, while the remaining 48 subjects were held in CBT mode. Over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the exam, seeking admission to undergraduate courses in 261 central, state, deemed, and private universities.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, technical glitches plagued the process, and scores had to be normalized due to tests being conducted over multiple shifts.

To check the CUET-UG scores:

1. Visit the official website cuetug.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

2. Click on the CUET UG Result 2024 link on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and submit.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check and download the result.

6. Print a hard copy if needed.