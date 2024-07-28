Delhi HC to decide on doctors’ plea against Ramdev’s Coronil claims on July 29

The Delhi High Court is set to deliver its verdict on Monday regarding a plea filed by several doctors’ associations against Yoga guru Ramdev over his claim that ‘Coronil’ is a “cure” for COVID-19. This plea is part of a broader 2021 lawsuit targeting Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balkrishna, and Patanjali Ayurved.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani had reserved the order on May 21 after hearing arguments from both parties. The lawsuit alleges that Ramdev made “unsubstantiated claims” about ‘Coronil’ being a cure for COVID-19, despite the drug being licensed only as an “immuno-booster.” The doctors’ senior counsel sought to restrain Ramdev and others from making similar statements in the future.

The high court was approached in 2021 by several doctors’ associations, including those from AIIMS Rishikesh, Patna, and Bhubaneswar, among others. They accused Ramdev of conducting a misinformation campaign and using a marketing strategy to boost sales of ‘Coronil,’ which claimed to be an alternative COVID-19 treatment. The court had previously issued summons to Ramdev and others, acknowledging the lawsuit’s validity and seriousness.