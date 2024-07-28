Delhi IAS Coaching Tragedy: LG Blasts Authorities for Criminal Negligence

Amidst public outrage over the tragic incident at an IAS coaching centre in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has directed the divisional commissioner to submit a report on the tragedy that claimed the lives of three civil service aspirants due to rain-induced flooding in the basement. Saxena emphasized that the incident highlights “criminal neglect” and a lack of “basic maintenance” by the responsible agencies. Expressing deep anguish, he stated that such incidents are unacceptable in the capital and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

The incident led to the arrest of the owner and coordinator of Rau’s IAS Study Circle after it was revealed that the coaching centre was using the basement as a library, violating the permitted use as a storeroom. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has ordered strict actions against coaching centres misusing basements for commercial purposes and called for an inquiry into the accountability of MCD officials. Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg confirmed that the institute was operating in violation of fire department norms, as the fire NOC specified the basement’s use as a storeroom, not a classroom or library.

Protests erupted in Rajinder Nagar following the tragedy, with prominent figures like former DCW chief Swati Maliwal and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav visiting the scene. The victims were identified as Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Kerala. Condolences poured in from leaders like Rahul Gandhi, who called for accountability, and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, who labeled the incident as “murder” and demanded answers regarding the misuse of the basement. Mayor Oberoi’s directive to take strict action against illegal commercial activities in basements reflects the urgency to address safety and regulatory compliance issues in the city.