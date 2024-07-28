Delhi IAS coaching tragedy: Owner and coordinator arrested

Three civil services aspirants tragically lost their lives when heavy rain caused flooding in the basement of a coaching centre in central Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar area. In response, the Delhi Police have initiated a criminal case and detained two individuals. Authorities are determined to uncover the truth behind the deaths of these UPSC aspirants.

The detained individuals include the owner and the coordinator of Rau’s IAS Study Circle, where the incident occurred. A case has been registered against them under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The victims, identified as Tania Soni (25), Shreya Yadav (25), and Nevin Dalwin (28), were from Kerala, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, respectively. Their bodies have been sent to the RML mortuary for further examination.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has ordered a crackdown on all tutoring facilities operating from basements, which she claims violate construction bye-laws and standards. An investigation is underway to determine if any Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials are accountable for the tragedy. The incident, reported on Saturday evening, prompted a swift response from fire tenders, the NDRF, and local police, who conducted a rescue operation that continued until midnight, recovering the bodies of the three students.