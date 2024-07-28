Dulquer Salmaan announces new film ‘Aakasam Lo Oka Tara’

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan will next appear in “Aakasam Lo Oka Tara,” as announced by the makers on Sunday. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, known for “Prema Ishq Kaadhal” and the web series “Dayaa,” the Telugu-language film’s production was revealed by Swapna Cinema on Salmaan’s 41st birthday.

The production house shared on X: “Wishing a blockbuster birthday to our STAR @Dulquer who will enchant us all with a story that makes your heart SOAR. #AakasamLoOkaTara @pavansadineni @Lightboxoffl @GeethaArts @SwapnaCinema @sunnygunnam @Ramya_Gunnam @SwapnaDuttCh @sujithsarang.”

“Aakasam Lo Oka Tara” will also release in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, with Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam producing. Dulquer’s latest Telugu film, “Lucky Baskhar,” is set for release on September 7, following his cameo in Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD.”