GNSS toll system to replace FASTag on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Nitin Gadkari

In a major shift for India’s toll collection system, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the FASTag system will be replaced by a GPS-based toll collection method known as the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). This new system, being piloted on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, will eliminate the need for toll booths or scanners.

Unlike the current FASTag system, which charges a fixed toll regardless of the distance traveled, GNSS will calculate toll fees based on the actual distance covered on the toll road. This change, already implemented on Haryana’s NH-709 Panipat-Hisar section, aims to make toll collection more efficient and fair for motorists. For example, if a driver only travels 20 km on a 50 km stretch, they will only pay for the 20 km traveled.

The GNSS system is expected to benefit motorists by ensuring they pay only for the distance they travel, while also helping the government reduce revenue leakage. This new system will prevent drivers from avoiding toll fees by using service roads, as tolls will be calculated based on exact travel distances. Additionally, drivers without sufficient funds in their GNSS accounts will face fines issued via online challans, similar to the penalties under the current FASTag system.