India has deferred its aim of achieving self-reliance in defense manufacturing due to urgent maritime security concerns, prompting quick procurement from international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). A senior defense official revealed to Shephard, a UK-based publication, that India often faces disadvantageous deals due to the lack of bulk purchasing, and emphasized the need for six more platforms. The official noted the dilemma between upgrading current aircraft to the latest version or purchasing older versions. To safeguard territorial waters and maintain interoperability with nations like the US and Australia, India, among others, has acquired Boeing’s P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. Additionally, Boeing delivered 22 E-model Apache helicopters to the Indian Air Force in 2020 under a 2013 contract, with a subsequent contract for six AH-64E helicopters for the Indian Army facing delays due to supplier issues.

Despite internal disputes within the Indian armed forces delaying the joint decision for Apaches, preparations are underway with the Army Aviation Corps establishing a squadron in Jodhpur. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) plans to introduce the 13-ton Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) to replace Mi-17s, showcasing a model at Aero India 2023. Boeing’s collaboration with HAL on rotor assembly is seen as a significant opportunity for future projects, with HAL forming a joint venture with Safran Helicopter Engines for propulsion solutions for the IMRH and its naval variant. This partnership aims to create a robust foundation for HAL’s future endeavors.

Boeing is also poised to bid on an order for 12 delayed VVIP helicopters to replace the aging Mi-17s, following the cancellation of an order with AgustaWestland due to allegations of irregularities. The Financial Times reports Boeing’s vast supplier network, which includes 897 direct suppliers and 55,739 next-tier suppliers, as a potential factor in delivery delays. The media outlet noted that issues, including potential shortages of Lockheed Martin AGM 114 Hellfire anti-tank missiles redirected to Ukraine, might have contributed to these delays, although Boeing declined to comment.