Kerala to face heavy rain for 5 days, Orange alert in 3 districts

Kerala is expected to experience heavy rainfall over the next five days, according to the India Meteorological Department. On Sunday, an orange alert was issued for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, while a yellow alert was issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, and Wayanad.

The forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 12cm to 20cm, at isolated locations in Kerala on Sunday. From Sunday to Wednesday, heavy rainfall, between 7cm and 11cm in 24 hours, is anticipated at isolated places. Additionally, strong surface winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are expected to prevail at isolated locations until Monday.

Authorities have advised coastal residents to remain vigilant due to rough sea conditions. People living in affected areas should stay alert and take necessary precautions in light of the heavy rainfall and strong winds forecasted.