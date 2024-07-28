Manu Bhaker wins bronze, secures India’s first medal at Paris Olympics

Manu Bhaker made history as the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal, securing a bronze in the 10m air pistol event on Sunday. This achievement opened India’s medal count at the Paris Games and ended a 12-year wait for shooting medals since Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang’s successes at the 2012 London Olympics. Bhaker, a 22-year-old from Jhajjar, Haryana, scored 221.7 to clinch the bronze.

Korea’s Kim Yeji won the silver with a total score of 241.3, while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh claimed gold with a Games record of 243.2. Bhaker, competing in her second Olympics after a disappointing debut in Tokyo, expressed her joy and relief at overcoming past challenges. She credited her resilience and faith, as guided by the teachings of the Bhagwat Gita, for her success.

Reflecting on her journey, Bhaker shared how the disappointment of Tokyo had weighed heavily on her, but she persevered with determination. “I was fighting with all the energy I have. Really grateful that I could win the bronze,” she said, smiling. Bhaker’s victory marks a significant milestone for Indian shooting, reigniting hopes for the sport in future Olympic competitions.