Nipah Restrictions to Ease Following Guidelines: Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George chaired a meeting on Sunday that decided to relax Nipah restrictions according to established guidelines. This decision follows reports indicating no further spread of the virus in the district. The district administration will soon issue an order detailing the relaxation measures. People in isolation must continue to adhere strictly to quarantine guidelines. Preventive measures will still be reinforced, with an emphasis on maintaining mask usage and social distancing.

Despite the absence of new Nipah virus cases, Minister Veena George urged the public to remain vigilant. Currently, only one individual from the contact list is receiving hospital treatment for mild symptoms, and no patients are in the ICU. The contact list includes 472 people, and mental health services have been provided to a total of 856 individuals thus far.

Minister George participated in the Nipah review meeting online, held at the Malappuram Collectorate this evening. She stressed the importance of not becoming complacent, even though the immediate threat appears to be under control. Preventive measures and public adherence to safety protocols remain crucial in preventing any potential resurgence of the virus.