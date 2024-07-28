Paris 2024: PV Sindhu Dominates Maldives’ Razzaq in Opener

India experienced a mixed start on the first day of the Paris Olympics. The shuttlers had a strong showing, with Lakshya Sen and the duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty securing victories in their matches. However, the shooting events saw initial disappointment as both Indian teams failed to qualify in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. Redemption came as Manu Bhaker advanced to the women’s 10m air pistol final. The Indian Hockey team added to the day’s successes with a 3-2 win over New Zealand in their pool match.

Looking ahead, several prominent Indian athletes are set to compete today. P.V. Sindhu will participate in badminton, Manu Bhaker in shooting, Balraj Panwar in rowing, Sharath Kamal in table tennis, and Deepika Kumari in archery. These events promise to be critical for India’s medal prospects.

On the medal table, Australia led the standings on day one with three gold and two silver medals. They were followed by China with two gold and one bronze, and the United States with one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals. Unfortunately, India did not secure any medals on July 27.