Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker, Archers Highlight Day 2; Full Schedule with Timings

On Day 2 of India’s campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024, shooter Manu Bhaker will be in the spotlight as she aims for a gold medal, potentially earning India’s first medal at these Games. Bhaker made history on Saturday, becoming the first Indian female shooter in 20 years to reach an Olympic final in an individual event. She secured third place in the qualifications with a score of 580 points, while Hungarian shooter Veronika Major took the top spot with 582. Fellow Indian shooter Rhythm Sangwan finished 15th with a score of 573.

For 22-year-old Bhaker, this is a moment of redemption after a disappointing performance at the 2020 Tokyo Games. It’s also an opportunity for India to rebound from a slow start in Paris, where other athletes fell short in the 10m air rifle mixed teams and men’s 10m air pistol qualifiers.

In addition to Bhaker, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, who was India’s flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony, will begin her women’s singles campaign. HS Prannoy will also compete in men’s singles.

Later, the focus will shift to Indian archers Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Deepika Kumari as they aim for a semifinal spot in the women’s team event. Indian table tennis players Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, and Sreeja Akula will also start their singles campaigns.

India’s Day 2 schedule at the Paris Olympics 2024 includes:

Badminton

– Women’s Singles (Group stage): PV Sindhu vs FN Abdul Razzaq (Maldives) — 12.50 pm

– Men’s Singles (Group stage): Prannoy HS vs Fabian Roth (Germany) — 8.00 pm

Shooting

– Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Elavenil Valarivan — 12.45 pm

– Men’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta — 2.45 pm

– Women’s 10m Air Pistol Final: Manu Bhaker — 3.30 pm

Rowing

– Men’s Single Sculls (Repechage 2): Balraj Panwar — 1.18 pm

Table Tennis

– Women’s Singles (Round 2): Sreeja Akula vs Christina Källberg (Sweden) — 12.15 pm onwards

– Women’s Singles (Round 2): Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey (Great Britain) — 12.15 pm onwards

– Men’s Singles (Round 2): Sharath Kamal vs Deni Kozul (Slovenia) — 3.00 pm onwards

Swimming

– Men’s 100m Backstroke (Heat 2): Srihari Nataraj — 3.16 pm

– Women’s 200m Freestyle (Heat 1): Dhinidhi Desinghu — 3.30 pm

Tennis

– Men’s Doubles (Round 1): Rohan Bopanna/N Sriram Balaji vs Gael Monfils/Edouard Roger-Vasselin — 3:30 pm

– Men’s Singles (Round 1): Sumit Nagal vs Corentin Moutet (France) — 3:30 pm

Archery

– Women’s Team (Quarter-finals): India (Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Deepika Kumari) vs France/Netherlands — 5.45 pm

– Women’s Team (Semi-finals if qualified): 7.17 pm onwards

– Women’s Team (medal rounds if qualified): 8.18 pm onwards