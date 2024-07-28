President appoints new Governors for six states including Rajasthan and Telangana

President Droupadi Murmu has announced significant gubernatorial appointments in several states, including Assam, Punjab, and Jharkhand, as per a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique. Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been appointed Governor of Assam with additional responsibility for Manipur, replacing Gulab Chand Kataria, who now takes over as Governor of Punjab, succeeding Banwarilal Purohit.

Acharya, previously the Governor of Sikkim, will also serve as the Administrator of Chandigarh, a role previously held by Kataria. The communique confirmed these changes late Saturday night, also noting that President Murmu accepted Purohit’s resignation from his dual roles.

Additionally, veteran BJP leader Om Prakash Mathur will be the new Governor of Sikkim. C P Radhakrishnan, currently the Governor of Jharkhand with additional charge of Telangana, has been appointed Governor of Maharashtra, replacing Ramesh Bais. Former Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar will succeed Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand. Jishnu Dev Varma, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, has been appointed Governor of Telangana.

Former IAS officer K Kailashnathan, a trusted aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been named the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. Kailashnathan, who recently resigned as Chief Principal Secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will assume his new role soon.

Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, a senior BJP leader from Maharashtra, will replace Kalraj Mishra as Governor of Rajasthan. Ramen Deka, a former Lok Sabha member from Assam, has been appointed Governor of Chhattisgarh, while C H Vijayashankar, a former Lok Sabha member from Mysore, Karnataka, will become Governor of Meghalaya.

Here is the list of new appointments:

– Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde: Governor of Rajasthan

– Jishnu Dev Varma: Governor of Telangana

– Om Prakash Mathur: Governor of Sikkim

– Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Governor of Jharkhand

– Ramen Deka: Governor of Chhattisgarh

– C H Vijayashankar: Governor of Meghalaya

– C P Radhakrishnan: Governor of Maharashtra (previously Governor of Jharkhand with additional charge of Telangana)

– Gulab Chand Kataria: Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh (previously Governor of Assam)

– Lakshman Prasad Acharya: Governor of Assam with additional charge of Manipur (previously Governor of Sikkim)