Severe flooding submerges 40% of Gokak in Belagavi district

Heavy rains in Maharashtra’s Ghat region and the Western Ghats have led to severe waterlogging in Gokak Nagar, Belagavi district, submerging over 40% of the city. The Ghataprabha and Markandeya rivers have risen above danger levels, with 82,000 cusecs of water flowing into the Ghataprabha river. Flooding has submerged bridges on the city’s outskirts, halting traffic between Falls and Gokak due to the inundation of the Lolasura and Chikkoli bridges. Over 200 houses in areas like Old Cattle Town, Dora Oni, Dalambri Farm, and Mutton Market have been flooded, severely disrupting daily life.

The floodwaters have also affected over 12 industries, and two relief centres have been established at Government Papu Mahavidyalaya and APMC in Gokak, providing shelter for 550 people from 155 families. In Chigadolli village, residents have abandoned their homes and sought refuge at roadside petrol stations and in tractor trolleys. The taluka administration has opened a care centre to assist those displaced by the flooding.

The floods have impacted Chikkodi, Kagawad, Athani, and Raibag taluks along the Krishna River. In Khanapur taluk, multiple rivers, including the Ghataprabha and Krishna, are flowing above danger levels, submerging 41 bridges. A total of 232 villages in the district are under flood threat, with 792 families from 20 flood-affected villages relocated to care centres. Currently, 2,427 victims are in these centres, while 1,006 have moved to their relatives’ homes.