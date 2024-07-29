Amoebic Encephalitis antidote Miltefosine arriving in Thiruvananthapuram

The antidote for the rare brain-eating amoeba infection, amoebic encephalitis, will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, from Germany today. This life-saving drug, Miltefosine, was previously administered to a 14-year-old boy in Kozhikode’s Baby Memorial Hospital who was infected with the condition. Dr. Abdul Rauf highlighted that early detection played a crucial role in saving the child from this disease, which has a 97 percent mortality rate.

Efforts are being made to secure additional batches of Miltefosine in the coming days. Over the past month and a half, amoebic encephalitis has tragically claimed the lives of three children: 12-year-old Mridul from Farook, 13-year-old Dakshina from Kannur, and 5-year-old Fadwa from Malappuram. The brain-eating amoeba thrives in environments such as lakes, hot springs, and stagnant water, entering the body through the nasal passages. It has also been found in unmanaged swimming pools, surf parks, and other recreational areas.

The amoeba causes Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) by migrating to the brain. Symptoms typically emerge within five days but can appear anywhere between one to twelve days after infection. Initial symptoms include headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting, while severe cases can lead to hallucinations, seizures, confusion, and coma. If untreated, PAM can be fatal within a month.